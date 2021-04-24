Credit Suisse Group Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $95.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.53.
Shares of DELL stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $103.80.
In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,754 shares of company stock worth $45,328,145. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
