Credit Suisse Group Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $95.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,754 shares of company stock worth $45,328,145. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

