Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $670.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.89. The stock has a market cap of $281.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 1 year low of $275.96 and a 1 year high of $671.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

