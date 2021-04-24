Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 232,573 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

NYSE:CPG opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

