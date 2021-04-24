Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys New Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 240,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.55. 548,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,781. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $89.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.51.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $302,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,781,362 shares of company stock worth $355,005,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.