Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 15,102 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $27,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

