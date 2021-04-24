Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.3% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $383.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

