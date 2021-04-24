Crewe Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,984 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 440,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,035,000 after acquiring an additional 311,620 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.