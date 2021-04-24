Crewe Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,984 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 440,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,035,000 after acquiring an additional 311,620 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

