Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Shares of CTRE opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 77.94%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

