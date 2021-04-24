Crewe Advisors LLC Has $22.46 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 5.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $273.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

