Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $134,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 885,815 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 282,796 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 88.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 192,424 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.38 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

