CROAT (CROAT) Trading 31.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. CROAT has a total market cap of $217,657.88 and $438.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 125.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,733,111 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.