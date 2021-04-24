Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CROMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.79.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

