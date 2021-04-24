Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CROMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.79.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit