Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.90

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 283566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $511.30 million, a PE ratio of -26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.
Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.