Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.90

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 283566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $511.30 million, a PE ratio of -26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.74 million. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

