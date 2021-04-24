CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $13.91. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 406 shares trading hands.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFB. Truist raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $337,900. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.37 million, a PE ratio of 198.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFB)
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.
