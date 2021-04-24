CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $13.91. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 406 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFB. Truist raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $337,900. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.37 million, a PE ratio of 198.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.