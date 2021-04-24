Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,015,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 47.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $432.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $200.17 and a one year high of $434.69.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.09.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

