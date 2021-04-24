Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vistra by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after buying an additional 3,700,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,440,000 after buying an additional 3,164,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,523,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after buying an additional 1,609,824 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after buying an additional 1,396,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.