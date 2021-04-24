Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,630 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

