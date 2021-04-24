Crown Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crown in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Crown stock opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Crown by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

