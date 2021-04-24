Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.71.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.81. Crown has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $111.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $124,947,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,238,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

