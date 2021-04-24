CryptoFranc (XCHF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.18 million and $45,917.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00065126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00091412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.08 or 0.00653612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.35 or 0.07674181 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

XCHF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars.

