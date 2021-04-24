CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.19 Million

Brokerages expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post sales of $182.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.90 million to $183.94 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $164.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $750.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.20 million to $769.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $790.42 million, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $833.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $42.03. 746,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

