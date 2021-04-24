CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $30.50 million and $2,529.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00062036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00303723 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024217 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 139,025,957 coins and its circulating supply is 135,025,957 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

