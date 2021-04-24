Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce $39.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.90 million. Cutera posted sales of $32.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $188.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $216.25 million, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $221.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Cutera by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Cutera by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

CUTR traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 224,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,040. The stock has a market cap of $524.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cutera has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $38.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.