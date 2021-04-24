CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $88.00 at Truist Securities

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.31.

CVS opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $69.88. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

