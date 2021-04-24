CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0237 on Top Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $18.95 million and $6.06 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00061412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.27 or 0.00458630 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,034.52 or 1.00088169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00037837 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00126351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.