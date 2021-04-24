CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.06). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. The company had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CTMX. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.16. 1,148,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,326. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

