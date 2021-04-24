D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.24.

Shares of DHI opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $98.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit