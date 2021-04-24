D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.24.

Shares of DHI opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $98.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

