DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

