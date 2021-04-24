Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 523.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Daimler has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $93.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $1.6319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.

DDAIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

