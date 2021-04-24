Dana (NYSE:DAN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Get Dana alerts:

DAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America cut Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.56.

DAN opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Dana by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 115,644 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,867,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W lifted its position in shares of Dana by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.