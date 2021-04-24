Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $237.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $6.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.08. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $259.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

