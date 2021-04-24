Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $237.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday.

NYSE DHR traded up $6.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.78. 3,563,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,458. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $259.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 1,004.2% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 361,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,314,000 after purchasing an additional 328,548 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.7% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

