Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $259.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $259.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.08. The company has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

