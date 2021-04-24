Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.13.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $259.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $259.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.