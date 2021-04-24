Datacoin (DTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datacoin has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $20,142.99 and $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00020361 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

