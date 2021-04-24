Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Reaches $5.75 on Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.75 or 0.00011498 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 56.2% against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $343.03 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 59,694,477 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

