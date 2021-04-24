Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,980.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,980 ($52.00) and last traded at GBX 3,928 ($51.32), with a volume of 137795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,930 ($51.35).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,507.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,483.20. The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 11.11 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

In other news, insider Tony Griffin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33), for a total transaction of £963,000 ($1,258,165.67). Also, insider Alison Platt purchased 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,290 ($42.98) per share, with a total value of £19,838.70 ($25,919.39).

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

