DeepOnion Achieves Market Cap of $7.05 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $7,966.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00020349 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,466,893 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.