Delivery Hero’s (DLVHF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DLVHF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $171.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.28.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

