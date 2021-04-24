Delivery Hero’s (DLVHF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DLVHF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $171.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

