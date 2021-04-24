Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Increased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $101.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,188,399.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,782 shares in the company, valued at $32,140,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,754 shares of company stock worth $45,328,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

