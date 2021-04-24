Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $217.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $217.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

