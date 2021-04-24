Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 15,460 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $166.40 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

