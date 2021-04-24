Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Demant A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.23. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

