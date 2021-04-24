Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€11.70” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.79 ($12.69).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €10.11 ($11.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.27 and a 200-day moving average of €8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €10.62 ($12.49).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.