Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.93 ($104.63).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €86.31 ($101.54) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a one year high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

