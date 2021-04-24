Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 6,000” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group to GBX 7,780 ($101.65) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,629.29 ($73.55).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,119 ($79.95) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a market cap of £99.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,683.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,467.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

