Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €51.26 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.95 ($62.29).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €48.74 ($57.34) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.15.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

