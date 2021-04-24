Deutsche Telekom’s (DTEGY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $32.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $1.3908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit