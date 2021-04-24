Deutsche Telekom’s (DTEGY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $32.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $1.3908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.