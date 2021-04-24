Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 155.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN opened at $21.44 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.34.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.