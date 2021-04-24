DEX (DEX) Price Tops $0.0405 on Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One DEX coin can now be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEX has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $7.76 million and $3.44 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00091517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00645247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.86 or 0.08010443 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.